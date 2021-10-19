Mumbai sees 313 new Covid-19 cases, 4 fatalities, 511 recover

The financial capital on Tuesday reported 313 new coronavirus positive cases and four fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 7,51,494 and the to 16,188, a civil official said.

On the fourth day in a row, on Tuesday reported less than 400 cases. A day before, the city had witnessed 373 cases and four fatalities.

A total of 511 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, which raised the number of recoveries in to 7,28,138, leaving the city with 4,650 active cases.

With 34,428 new tests, the number of samples examined so far in rose to 1,10,21,934, the official said.

Currently, 46 buildings in Mumbai remain sealed due to COVID-19 cases. Slums and chawls in Mumbai remain free of containment zones since mid-August.

The average recovery rate of Mumbai now stands at 97 per cent. The average doubling rate of cases is 1,280 days. The average growth rate of cases was 0.05 per cent for the period between October 12 to October 18, the official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)