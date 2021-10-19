Kerala registers 7,643 fresh coronavirus infections, 77 deaths

on Tuesday logged 7,643 new COVID cases and 77 deaths, taking the caseload to 48,59,434 and fatalities to 27,002.

The state has been showing a decline in the daily cases after crossing the 30,000-mark post-Onam festival in August.

With 10,488 more people recovering from the virus since Monday, the total recoveries touched 47,60,781 and the active cases dropped to 80,262, a state government release said.

As many as 82,408 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Thrissur recorded the highest number of cases with 1,017, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (963) and Ernakulam (817). Of the new cases, 80 were health workers, 44 from outside the state and 7,166 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 353.

There are currently 2,92,178 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 2,83,368 are in home or institutional quarantine and 9,810 in hospitals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)