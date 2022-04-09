Mumbai sees 55 Covid-19 cases, 49 recoveries; active tally at 305

on Saturday reported 55 COVID-19 cases, up from 49 a day earlier, taking the tally here to 10,58,381, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,560, a civic official said.

Of the 55 new cases, 53, or 96 per cent, are asymptomatic, while two have been hospitalised, he said.

So far, 10,38,516 people have been discharged post recovery, including 49 in the last 24 hours, leaving the metropolis with 305 active cases, the official added.

With 8,735 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests in Mubai reached 1,67,11,716, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)