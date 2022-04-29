Mumbai sees 93 new Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally now 562

on Friday reported 93 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 10,59,728, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,562, a civic official said.

Incidentally, it was the second consecutive day when the addition to the tally was less than 100, as the metropolis had seen 90 cases on Thursday, while the figures for Tuesday and Wednesday were 102 and 112 respectively, he pointed out.

Of the 93 new cases, 91 were asymptomatic, while the two admitted in hospitals did not need oxygen support, the civic official added.

So far, 10,39,579 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 68 during the day, leaving the country's financial capital with 562 active cases, he said.

Only 17 of the 26,044 hospital beds earmarked for COVID-19 treatment are currently occupied, the official added.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed the recovery rate was 98 per cent, the positivity rate stood at 0.010 per cent, while the caseload doubling time was 9,153 days.

It also revealed the overall growth rate of cases between April 23 and 28 was 0.007 per cent, and that the city did not have containment zones or sealed buildings.

With 8,829 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests in the metropolis went up to 1,68,85,446, as per civic data.

Incidentally, on Thursday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, while speaking at an event in the BEST headquarters here, had asked people to continue wearing masks in view of rise in cases.

had seen a record 20,971 cases on January 7 this year, while the highest number of deaths was witnessed on May 1 last year.

