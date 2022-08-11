Mumbai sees drop in daily Covid-19 count; reports 683 new cases, one death

on Thursday reported 683 new positive cases, 169 less than the previous day, while one patient succumbed to the infection, the (BMC) said.

With this addition, the city's infection tally surged to 11,29,968 and the to 19,662.

On Wednesday, the city had recorded 852 COVID-19 cases, the highest daily rise after July 1.

The city has been witnessing a steady rise in the daily COVID-19 cases since the past few days and the recovery rate of the metropolis also slipped below 98 per cent.

On July 1, had reported 978 cases and two fatalities, before the number of daily infections dipped steadily.

A total of 8,247 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, which took the cumulative test count to 1,79,22,056.

There are now 3,818 active COVID-19 cases in the city.

Mumbai's recovery count rose to 11,06,488 after 409 patients recuperated and were discharged from hospitals during the day, the health bulletin issued by the city civic body said.

The city has a recovery rate of 97.9 per cent. Of the 683 new infection cases, 44 patients were symptomatic, while the remaining 639 patients were asymptomatic, it said.

The overall COVID-19 growth rate improved to 0.039 per cent for the period between August 3 and 9, while the case doubling rate grew to 1,795 days.

