JUST IN
Budget 2023: Healthcare sector needs eco-system for infra, say experts
HC grants bail to ex-Maha minister Anil Deshmukh's former secretary
Police detain 4 SFI students for planning of screening BBC's doc on Jamia
Haryana CM Khattar announces sugarcane price hike to Rs 372 per quintal
Rescue work underway after four-storey building collapse site in Lucknow
Comprehensive consultations with stakeholders must for reforms: Rijiju
India's trade with China risen by 50% despite aggression: Arvind Kejriwal
ED attaches Rs 76.54 cr worth assets of accused in Excise policy scam
Cong's Lamba targets Centre over inflation, failing to provide jobs
Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra aims to unite country: Farooq Abdullah
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Asha workers' indefinite strike enters 3rd day in J'khand over salary hike
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Public broadcasters of India, Egypt ink MoU for sharing TV programmes

The public broadcasters of India and Egypt on Wednesday inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to facilitate sharing of content, co-production and training of officials in latest technologies

Topics
India-Egypt | broadcasters

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: www.shutterstock.com
Photo: www.shutterstock.com

The public broadcasters of India and Egypt on Wednesday inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to facilitate sharing of content, co-production and training of officials in latest technologies.

The MoU was signed by Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Hassan Shoukry in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who will be the chief guest at the Republic Day Parade.

Under the MoU, Prasar Bharati, the public broadcaster of India, and the National Media Authority (NMA) of Egypt agreed to exchange programmes for television and radio.

"The MoU is a general statement of intent, the specifics on content sharing will get worked out at a later date mutually," Prasar Bharati Chief Executive Officer Gaurav Dwivedi said when asked about programmes that India would share with Egypt as part of the pact.

"The MoU is part of the efforts by Prasar Bharati to expand the reach of DD India Channel to showcase the country's progress through programmes focussed on economy, technology, social development and also the rich cultural heritage," an official statement said.

It said that both the broadcasters will exchange their programmes of different genres like sports, news, culture, entertainment for telecast on their respective radio and television platforms.

"The MoU which will be valid for three years will also facilitate co-productions and training of the officials of both the broadcasters in the latest technologies," the statement said.

Prasar Bharati has 39 MoUs with foreign broadcasters for cooperation and collaboration in the field of broadcasting that provide for exchange of programmes in the field of culture, education, science, entertainment, sports, news.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on India-Egypt

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 17:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU