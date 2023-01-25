Asha workers' indefinite strike enters 3rd day in J'khand over salary hike

The indefinite strike by 'Asha' workers in entered the third day on Wednesday as they stuck to their charter of demands, including a hike in their remuneration.

Health services, such as immunisation, antenatal and post-natal check-ups in rural areas, have been adversely impacted as more than 42,000 Accredited Social Health Activists (Ashas) joined the agitation, an official said.

Sahiyas, who help mobilise the community and facilitate access to health and health-related services in rural areas, warned of intensifying the stir if their demands are not met.

The 'Asha' workers have been staging demonstrations at primary and community health centres of the state and participated in rallies at block levels.

Pradesh Swasthya Sahiya Sangh (JPSSS) secretary Maya Singh said, We will not have any alternative option but to intensify the agitation if no one pays attention to our demands."



She said the association has been demanding that the remuneration be increased to at least Rs 18,000 per month besides benefits of EPF and pension along with regularisation of services.

Meanwhile, contractual employees of the state government, who have been observing a strike since January 17 demanding regularisation of their jobs, have decided to intensify the agitation.

