Gujarat reports 742 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 4,225

Gujarat on Wednesday reported 742 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising its overall tally to 12,39,751, while no new death linked to the infection was registered in the state, the health department said.
Also, 673 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, pushing up the tally of recovered cases to 12,24,576, it said. The number of active cases now stands at 4,225, of which three patients are on ventilator support, said the department in a release. With no new fatalities, the coronavirus toll remained unchanged at 10,950, said the department. District-wise, Ahmedabad reported 260 new cases, Surat 107, Mehsana 63, Vadodara 45 and Bhavnagar 53 cases, among others, it said. The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far in the state has risen to 11.19 crore, of which 30,541 were given on Wednesday. Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,39,751, new cases 742, death toll 10,950, recoveries 12,24,576, active cases 4,225, people tested so far - figures not released.
