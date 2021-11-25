Nadda is trying to fool people of Goa: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra

-
ALSO READ
Can't trust BJP till it actually repeals farm laws, says TMC's Mahua Moitra
Mahua Moitra dares West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar to sue her
Mahua Moitra appointed TMC's Goa unit in-charge ahead of assembly polls
TMC demands removal of Tushar Mehta as Solicitor General, MPs to meet Prez
Get ready, Trinamool Congress is going to Goa: Abhishek Banerjee
-
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday accused BJP president J P Nadda of trying to fool the people of Goa.
Addressing a press conference here, Moitra hit back at Nadda over his comments about crime in TMC-ruled West Bengal. It is ironic that Mr Nadda has come today, and instead of focusing on what he does best, that is sticking to Delhi and speaking about what Mr Modi (prime minister Narendra Modi) is doing, he is wasting his time convincing the people of Goa that they should be fooled, she said. People of Goa want a change and it is happening. So Mr Nadda, whatever you say, we (TMC) are here to stay, she said. The Mamata Banerjee-led party has announced that it would contest the Goa Assembly elections, due early next year. After the drubbing the BJP received in West Bengal elections, Nadda should have "the decency and shame to sit home for few months and recoup," Moitra further said. The BJP did not have the mandate to form government in Goa in 2017 as it had got 13 seats against Congress' 17, the TMC MP said. "They (BJP) poached MLAs from other parties and cobbled together a coalition, she said. The BJP failed spectacularly to govern the state, Moitra alleged.
Today, 6,000 people are at the heritage site (in Old Goa) protesting the fact that they have illegally started construction inside ASI (Archeological Survey of India) site, she said. Moitra also raised the murder case of teenage girl Sidhi Naik, which is yet to be solved. Goans say that they are not feeling safe, there is rape, murder and crime against women, she added.
Earlier, speaking at BJP workers' convention at Valpoi Assembly constituency in North Goa, Nadda had urged the people of the state to shun the TMC as well as the AAP.
"If we look at the parameters like number one (state) in crime against women, deteriorated law and order situation and overall crime rate, then all these things are present in West Bengal," the BJP chief had said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU