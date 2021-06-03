Nadda to review BJP's 2022 Assembly poll strategy, Covid work at meet

-
ALSO READ
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
EC announces election schedule for five states: Here are the key dates
Assembly Elections LIVE: 77% voting in West Bengal; 71% in Tamil Nadu
LIVE: Mamata questions rationale behind 8-phase assembly polls in Bengal
LIVE: Farmers' stir may continue till December, says Rakesh Tikait
-
New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national President JP Nadda will hold a two-day meeting of national General Secretaries on June 5 and June 6 in the national capital to review and formulate the party's strategy regarding the forthcoming Assembly polls, including the crucial state of Uttar Pradesh.
The party's strategy to deal with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and 'Sewa hi Sangathan' movement launched by the party are also expected to be on the agenda, sources said.
Sources stated that the BJP's performance in the recently concluded polls too is likely to be discussed.
It is learnt that the national General Secretaries have been instructed to come prepared, especially those who are state incharges, regarding their respective states which are scheduled to go for Assembly polls.
Apart from UP, other crucial states like Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh are also likely scheduled for Assembly polls in early 2022.
The BJP chief will also take stock of the party's activities on the wider social and political front as well.
Social welfare programs run by the party during the COVID-19 pandemic will also be reviewed during the meeting.
Sources stated that the meeting is crucial as it is expected to give an initial outline to the party's strategy for the forthcoming Assembly polls.
Apart from this, the BJP President with have a detailed review of the 'Sewa hi Sangathan' scheme.
"Party's focus is on social welfare measures and services provided to people during COVID. The BJP has helped people of various strata, economically and otherwise. More needs to be done and how to do it will be deliberated upon," added a senior BJP leader.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU