225 Covid-19 positive pregnant women gave birth to healthy babies at AGMC

-
ALSO READ
Road Safety World Series 2021: Full schedule, match time, live streaming
Road Safety World Series: Tendulkar, Yuvraj help India crush South Africa
India Legends beat WI Legends by 13 runs, enter World Series T20 final
India and Pakistan could play a bilateral T20 series in 2021: Report
Top swimming events for Olympic qualification cancelled
-
At least 225 COVID-19 positive
pregnant women have delivered healthy babies at the Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) here during the two waves of the coronavirus and the newborns were not found to be infected with the virus post-delivery, an official said.
During the first wave, as many as 198 COVID-19 infected women gave birth to babies, of which 60 were caesarean cases. The figure stood at 27 during the second wave, said Dr Jayanta Ray, Head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of AGMC.
"At least 225 corona infected pregnant women delivered healthy babies and the newborn babies were not infected by the virus due to utmost care taken by the doctors and the healthcare staff. It was a big challenge to the doctors to bring smiles to the infected mothers", said Dr Ray.
"A pregnant mother needs the best care, which was quite a challenging task during the pandemic. But, our doctors and other healthcare staff did their best to ensure the safety of both the mothers and the newborns with the highest standard of hygiene," he said.
Ray said that some doctors and healthcare staff handling such cases were infected by the virus, but they ensured the safety of the children from infection.
"Shortage of skilled manpower and lack of infrastructures are common issues in any small state. But, the way the Paediatrics and Gynaecology section of the AGMC managed the situation and conducted successful deliveries, even in case of critical cases, has set an example," he said.
Dr Sanjib Debbarma, Medical Superintendent of the hospital, pointed out that the AGMC and GBP hospital was the only designated unit for the COVID-infected expectant mothers during the first wave.
"In the first wave, the workload on the AGMC and GBP hospital was high as compared to the second wave of the virus since it was the only designated unit for giving care to the Covid-infected expectant mothers. However, we managed things smoothly to ensure the safety of both the mother and the infants," the Medical Superintendent said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU