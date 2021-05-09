Nagaland's Covid-19 tally rises to 15,913 with record 333 fresh cases

-
Nagaland's COVID-19 caseload
mounted to 15,913 on Saturday as the state reported its highest single-day spike of 333 new cases, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.
The death toll rose to 137 as 15 more patients- 14 from Dimapur and one from Zunheboto -succumbed to the infection, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme State Nodal Officer Dr Nyanthung Kikon said.
Of the fresh cases, 204 were reported from Dimapur, 116 from Kohima, six from Mokokchung, four from Mon and one each from Tuensang, Peren and Longleng, the minister said.
Nineteen people -14 from Dimapur, four from Kohima and one from Mokokchung - were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,559, he said.
The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 78.92 per cent.
Of the total 137 COVID fatalities, 10 had comorbidities, Kikon said.
Nagaland now has 2,711 active cases, and 506 patients have migrated to other states.
Altogether, 1,63,892 sample tests have been conducted in the state, he said.
State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said Nagaland has administered 2,24,839 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to 1,76,872 people till Friday.
At least 47,967 people, comprising 26,339 frontline workers, 9,968 healthcare professionals and 11,660 beneficiaries above 45 years of age, have received the second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, he added.
