Nagaland's Covid-19 tally crosses 13,000 mark with record 114 fresh cases

-
ALSO READ
11 new cases push Nagaland's Covid-19 tally to 12,376
For ninth day, Nagaland reports more Covid-19 recoveries than fresh cases
Nagaland reports 128 fresh Covid-19 cases, state's tally rises to 9,455
Nagaland reports 21 new Covid-19 cases, 3 more deaths, and 152 recoveries
Centre working hard to resolve Naga issue: Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio
-
Nagaland's COVID-19 tally crossed
the 13,000-mark as the state reported its highest single-day spike of 114 new cases in the last 24 hours, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.
The fresh infections pushed the caseload of the northeastern state to 13,003, he said.
The death toll rose to 98 after three more COVID-19 patients from Dimapur died during the period, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme's State Nodal Officer Dr Nyanthung Kikon said.
Of the fresh cases, 101 were reported from Dimapur, four from Kohima, seven from Phek and two from Mokokchung , the minister said.
Nagaland now has 555 active cases, while 12,117 people have so far recovered from the disease and 233 patients have migrated to other states.
The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 93.2 per cent.
Of the 98 fatalities, 10 people died due to comorbidities, the official said.
Nagaland has so far administered a total of 1,80,125 doses of Covishield to 1,43,391 people, State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said.
At least 36,734 people,comprising 22,947 frontline workers, 9,427 healthcare professionals and 4,360 beneficiaries above 45 years of age, have received the second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, the official said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU