Nagaland's Covid-19 tally crosses 13,000 mark with record 114 fresh cases

Nagaland's COVID-19 tally crossed



the 13,000-mark as the state reported its highest single-day spike of 114 new cases in the last 24 hours, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

The fresh infections pushed the caseload of the northeastern state to 13,003, he said.

The death toll rose to 98 after three more COVID-19 patients from Dimapur died during the period, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme's State Nodal Officer Dr Nyanthung Kikon said.

Of the fresh cases, 101 were reported from Dimapur, four from Kohima, seven from Phek and two from Mokokchung , the minister said.

now has 555 active cases, while 12,117 people have so far recovered from the disease and 233 patients have migrated to other states.

The recovery rate among patients in the state stands at 93.2 per cent.

Of the 98 fatalities, 10 people died due to comorbidities, the official said.

has so far administered a total of 1,80,125 doses of Covishield to 1,43,391 people, State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said.

At least 36,734 people,comprising 22,947 frontline workers, 9,427 healthcare professionals and 4,360 beneficiaries above 45 years of age, have received the second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, the official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)