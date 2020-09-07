JUST IN
Nagpur Covid-19 update: 5 patients caught after escape from hospital

Five COVID-19 patients were caught hours after they fled from a Nagpur-based government-run hospital while undergoing treatment on Sunday

Press Trust of India  |  Nagpur 

Photo: Shutterstock

hours after they fled from a Nagpur-based government-run hospital while undergoing treatment on Sunday, a senior official said.

According to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) official, they had run away from the facility in the morning and were caught at Betul railway station in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh as they had boarded a train after the escape.

"A guard at the hospital informed the RPF about their escape, following which our personnel launched a search. One of the patients was a woman who had delivered a baby recently and had later tested coronavirus positive," he said.

"After being tipped-off, the RPF team went through the CCTV footage, which revealed that they boarded the Bihar-bound Sanghamitra Express. Since the train had already left the Nagpur station, the Betul RPF unit was informed about these five infected passengers," the official said.

First Published: Mon, September 07 2020. 06:11 IST

