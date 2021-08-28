Single Covaxin dose equal to 2 shots for those with Covid history: ICMR

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka receives Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines under COVAX Facility
India to receive between 190-250 mn fully subsidised Covid vaccines: Gavi
516 mn vaccine doses to be made available by 31st July: Centre to SC
Nepal President seeks Covid vaccination supplies from US, UK, Russia
Despite short supply, COVAX distributed nearly 40 mn vaccine doses: WHO
-
A single-dose of Covaxin provides a similar immunity response in previously Covid-infected people as those without previous history of Covid infection with two doses of vaccine, says Indian Council of Medical Research's latest study.
The ICMR in its recent study has found that the people already infected with Covid-19 while taking a dose of Covaxin have the same or increased antibody response as unaffected people taking two doses of Covaxin.
The pilot study was undertaken to examine SARS-CoV-2 specific antibody responses after day 0 (baseline before vaccination), day 28A2 days post-first dose (month 1) and day 56A2 days post-first dose (month 2) of BBV152 in a group of healthcare professionals as well as frontline workers.
The antibody responses of individuals with confirmed pre-vaccination SARS-CoV-2 infection were compared with those individuals without prior evidence of infection.
The blood specimens were collected from healthcare professionals and frontline workers who received BBV152 vaccine at vaccination centres in Chennai, India, during February to May 2021.
Blood samples were collected before receiving the first dose of BBV152. Prior infection with SARS-CoV-2 was determined by SARS-CoV-2 IgG positivity at baseline. The study was approved by the Ethics Committee of ICMR-NIRT.
Antibody levels were measured at three time points: on the day of vaccination (baseline), at month one following the first dose and at month two following the first dose.
The results were determined via a calibration curve, which is an instrument specifically generated by two-point calibration and a master curve provided via the reagent QR code.
Almost all participants with prior Covid-19 infection except two had detectable antibodies at the time of vaccination. This study offers evidence in support of public health-oriented and immunologically sustained vaccine strategies.
Lokesh Sharma, Scientist and Media Coordinator, ICMR, says, "This is a pilot study. If such findings are confirmed in large population studies, a single dose of BBV152 vaccine may be recommended to previously confirmed Covid patients so that the naA-ve individuals could attain the larger benefit of a limited vaccine supply."
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU