Mizoram reports 886 new Covid-19 cases, single day positivity rate 10.33%

Mizoram's COVID-19 tally surged to 56,642 as 886 more people, including 186 children, tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Saturday.

The single-day positivity rate was 10.33 per cent as the fresh cases were detected from 8,576 samples, the official said.

The new cases were reported from various districts with Aizawl reporting the highest at 383, followed by Lunglei at 118 and Kolasib at 98, he said.

Of the 886 fresh cases, 112 were confirmed through RT-PCR test, 739 were detected through Rapid Antigen Test and 35 through TrueNat tests.

Five patients have travel history, while the rest 881 were found to have locally contracted the virus, the official said.

Mizoram currently has 8,100 active COVID-19 cases, while 48,336 people have recovered from the infection, including 256 people on Friday.

At least 206 people have succumbed to the infection so far.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 85.33 per cent and the death rate is 0.36 per cent.

The state has tested more than 8.37 lakh samples for COVID-19 to date.

