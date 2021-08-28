Mizoram reports 886 new Covid-19 cases, single day positivity rate 10.33%

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players retained by 12 Kabaddi franchises
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players released by 12 kabaddi franchises
India reports 38,667 new coronavirus cases, 478 fresh fatalities
With 24,882 cases, India records highest single-day spike so far this year
India records 25,320 fresh Covid cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days
-
Mizoram's COVID-19 tally surged to 56,642 as 886 more people, including 186 children, tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Saturday.
The single-day positivity rate was 10.33 per cent as the fresh cases were detected from 8,576 samples, the official said.
The new cases were reported from various districts with Aizawl reporting the highest at 383, followed by Lunglei at 118 and Kolasib at 98, he said.
Of the 886 fresh cases, 112 were confirmed through RT-PCR test, 739 were detected through Rapid Antigen Test and 35 through TrueNat tests.
Five patients have travel history, while the rest 881 were found to have locally contracted the virus, the official said.
Mizoram currently has 8,100 active COVID-19 cases, while 48,336 people have recovered from the infection, including 256 people on Friday.
At least 206 people have succumbed to the infection so far.
The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 85.33 per cent and the death rate is 0.36 per cent.
The state has tested more than 8.37 lakh samples for COVID-19 to date.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU