Kerala coronavirus update: Reports 15,951 fresh Covid cases, 165 deaths

Kerala on Sunday registered 15,951 fresh COVID-19 cases and 165 deaths, which took the caseload to 46,29,915 and toll to 24,603.
The number of people who recovered from the infection since Saturday was 17,658 which brought the total recoveries to 44,41,430 and the number of active cases to 1,63,280, an official press release said. As many as 1,03,484 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the release said. Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest number of cases in 2,572, followed by Thiruvananthapuram 1,861, Thrissur 1,855, Kottayam 1,486, Kozhikode 1,379, Malappuram 1,211, Palakkad 1,008, Alappuzha 985 and Kollam 954. Of the new cases, 73 were health workers, 70 from outside the state and 15,191 infected through contact, with the source of it not clear in 617. There are currently 4,74,901 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 4,53,119 are in home or institutional quarantine and 21,781 in hospitals.
