Andhra Pradesh coronavirus update: 1,184 new Covid-19 cases, 11 deaths

: Andhra Pradesh added 1,184 fresh coronavirus cases to its tally that now touched 20,46,841 on Sunday. The latest bulletin said 1,333 patients had recovered from the infection in 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday while 11 others succumbed. The gross recoveries now increased to 20,19,657 and toll to 14,136. The number of active cases is now 13,048. In 24 hours, East Godavari reported the highest 218 and Kurnool the lowest three new cases. Six districts added between 110 and 170 while five others registered between 10 and 60 fresh cases. Chittoor district saw three fresh fatalities, Guntur and Krishna two each, Prakasam, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari one each in a day.
