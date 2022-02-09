10 mn adolescents fully vaccinated against Covid-19: Mansukh Mandaviya

-
Over one crore adolescents in the 15-18 years age group nationwide are now fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus infection, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Wednesday.
Over 5.04 crore beneficiaries in this age group have been administered the first dose of vaccine.
"What a historic feat by Young India! Over 1 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19," Mandaviya tweeted.
With the administration of more than 53.61 lakh vaccine doses in a span of 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 170.87 crore (1,70,87,06,705), according to provisional reports till 7 am.
As per the Registrar General of India (RGI), the estimated population of beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years is 7.4 crore for 2021-22.
Vaccination of children in the age group of 15-18 years began from January 3 across the country.
