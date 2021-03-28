Nashik reports 2,925 coronavirus cases, 18 deaths, 2,179 recoveries

-
-
Nashik's COVID-19 tally increased
by 2,925 on Sunday to reach 1,71,835, while the toll rose by 18 to touch 2,326, an official said.
The number of people who have been discharged so far stands at 1,44,531, including 2,179 on Sunday, he added.
With 7,192 samples being examined during the day, the overall number of tests in Nashik went up to 7,09,275.
