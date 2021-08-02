Nashik reports 57 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths, 80 recoveries today

The count of COVID-19 cases in district of rose to 4,02,727 with the single-day addition of 57 new patients on Monday, health department officials said.

The virus claimed three more lives which took the death toll in the district to 8,520, they said. So far, 3,93,127 patients have been discharged from hospitals, of which 80 recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, the officials said. As many as 22,80,760 swab samples have been tested till date for detection of coronavirus, 6,816 of them during the day, they added.

