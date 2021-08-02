Nashik reports 57 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths, 80 recoveries today

-
ALSO READ
Nashik sees 113 new coronavirus cases, three deaths in past 24 hours
People in Nashik to pay Rs 5 for hour-long market visit amid spike in Covid
Maharashtra govt sets up committee to probe Nashik oxygen tragedy
60 villages in Maharashtra's Nashik without electricity for last 10 days
Nashik reports 2,925 coronavirus cases, 18 deaths, 2,179 recoveries
-
The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 4,02,727 with the single-day addition of 57 new patients on Monday, health department officials said.
The virus claimed three more lives which took the death toll in the district to 8,520, they said. So far, 3,93,127 patients have been discharged from hospitals, of which 80 recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, the officials said. As many as 22,80,760 swab samples have been tested till date for detection of coronavirus, 6,816 of them during the day, they added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU