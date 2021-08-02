J&K coronavirus update: 118 fresh Covid-19 cases, 2 more fatalities

-
-
Jammu and Kashmir recorded 118 fresh cases of the coronavirus on Monday, which took the tally to 3,21,725, while two more deaths pushed the toll to 4,381, officials said.
Out of the fresh cases, 72 were from the Jammu division and 46 from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory, they said.
The officials said that Reasi district in the Jammu division recorded the highest number of 42 cases, followed by 18 in Srinagar district.
The number of active cases rose slightly to 1,254 in the union territory, while 3,16,090 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.
They said, there were 35 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory and no fresh case was reported since last evening.
