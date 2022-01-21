Nashik sees 2,939 Covid-19 cases and two deaths; 1,799 recover

Maharashtra's district recorded 1,989 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the tally of infections to 4,28,753 on Saturday, an official said.

As many as 1,411 patients were discharged from hospitals, raising the count of recoveries to 4,10,688, while the toll stood at 8,767 with a single casualty reported during the day, he said.

There are currently 9,298 patients undergoing treatment in the district, the official said.

Of the total number of cases reported so far, 2,43,912 were from city, 1,61,232 from other parts of the district, 12,968 from Malegaon and 6,725 from outside the district, it was stated.

As many as 30,99,225 swabs have been tested till date, of which 4,867 were tested on Saturday.

