National flag to fly at half-mast in Delhi following Suresh Angadi's demise

The flag will be flown at half mast on Thursday in all in due to the death of Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, the Home Ministry announced on Wednesday.

Angadi passed away at AIIMS here, days after he tested positive for COVID-19.

"Due to the sad demise of Suresh Angadi, the minister of state for railways, it has been decided that the flag will be flown half mast on September 24, 2020 in all in where it is usually flown," a Home Ministry spokesperson said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)