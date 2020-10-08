National flag to fly at half mast on Friday as mark of respect to Paswan

-
ALSO READ
Lok Janshakti Party postpones meeting after Ram Vilas Paswan falls sick
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan admitted in hospital, condition stable
Before quitting NDA in Bihar, Chirag told BJP of 'wave' against Nitish
Bihar Assembly elections: Lok Janshakti Party wants to contest in 143 seats
No discrimination under Food Security Act in Bihar: Ram Vilas Paswan
-
The national flag will fly at half mast in Delhi and capitals of all states and union territories on Friday as a mark of respect to Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan who passed away on Thursday, the Home Ministry has announced.
A state funeral will also be accorded to the Union minister.
"The national flag will be flown at half mast on October 9 in Delhi and capitals of all states and UTs where it is regularly flown, and also on the day of the funeral at the place where the funeral takes place," a Home Ministry spokesperson said.
Paswan died at a hospital here on Thursday at the age of 74.
Paswan, the Lok Janshakti Party founder and Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, was admitted to the private hospital here for several weeks and had recently undergone a heart operation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU