Veteran leader, long-time Parliamentarian: Mamata condoles Paswan's death

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata
Banerjee on Thursday expressed deep grief over the passing away of union minister Ram Vilas Paswan.
She extended her condolences to his family members, colleagues and admirers.
"Deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing away of Ram Vilas Paswan Ji. He was a veteran politician, leader and a long-time Parliamentarian. My condolences to his family, colleagues and his many admirers," Banerjee tweeted.
Paswan (74) died on Thursday, his son Chirag Paswan tweeted.
Paswan, who was the Lok Janshakti Party patron, had undergone a heart surgery at a hospital in Delhi a few days ago.
He had been in active politics for more than five decades and was one of the country''s most noted Dalit leaders.
He was the Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.
