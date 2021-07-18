Navjot Singh Sidhu to be named as Punjab Congress chief: Sources

-
ALSO READ
Hoardings backing Congress' Navjot Singh Sidhu come up in Amritsar
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Sidhu to work together: Harish Rawat
Amarinder writes to Sonia Gandhi, airs reservation on Sidhu's elevation
Sidhu mocks Punjab govt, asks it to follow AAP's Delhi electricity model
Navjot Singh Sidhu to meet Congress panel on Punjab at 11 am today
-
Amid heightened political buzz about possible organisational changes in the Punjab Congress, the sources on Saturday said that the rift in the state unit of the party would be resolved soon and Navjot Singh Sidhu would take over as the chief of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC).
While Navjot Singh Sidhu will head the Punjab unit of the party, 4 working presidents will be appointed with him, the sources said.
Speaking to ANI over Sidhu taking charge as the PPCC president, Congress MLA Pargat Singh said: "I think the situation is good. He is my friend. Even he is not aware when will the announcement take place."
Earlier on Saturday, Sidhu met state party Chief Sunil Jakhar at the latter's residence in Panchkula.
Meanwhile, Congress general secretary in-charge of Punjab Harish Rawat arrived at the residence of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh in Mohali.
Rawat had met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Friday and submitted his report regarding proposed changes in the Punjab Congress. Sidhu was also present during the meeting. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had last week met Sonia Gandhi.
After the meeting, Rawat reiterated that Amarinder Singh will remain the chief ministerial face of the party for the upcoming Assembly elections since his governance has earned praise from the people of the state and also because "Punjabis do not want to experiment with their political leadership."
A power tussle in Punjab Congress has been going on for almost a month where Sidhu openly rebelled against the state government by criticising the electricity crisis in the state. Congress leadership has been making efforts to find a solution to the rift ahead of assembly polls earlier next year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU