Sonia Gandhi to chair virtual meeting of Congress Lok Sabha MPs on Sunday

-
ALSO READ
Ravneet Bittu to assume charge as leader of Congress in LS temporarily
Parliament was denied opportunity to examine farm laws: Sonia Gandhi
Herald case: HC grants time to Sonia, Rahul Gandhi, others to file replies
Rahul Gandhi meeting Punjab Congress leaders to resolve crisis in state
Congress Committee submits report to Sonia Gandhi on Assembly Polls debacle
-
Ahead of the Parliament's Monsoon session, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi will be chairing a meeting with the party's Lok Sabha Members of Parliament (MPs) on Sunday.
The meeting will be held through video conference mode, informed party officials.
The Sixth Session of the 17th Lok Sabha will commence on July 19.
The Government is expected to take up 15 bills in the upcoming Monsoon Session of the Parliament.
"The Government is expected to take up 15 bills including the DNA Technology Bill, Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens, Assisted Reproductive Technology Bill, Tribunal Reforms Bill and Factoring Regulation Amendment Bill among others in upcoming Monsoon Session of the Parliament," said sources.
The Monsoon Session of the Parliament will continue till August 13. The two Houses will meet daily from 11 am to 6 pm with a one-hour lunch break.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU