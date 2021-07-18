Sonia Gandhi to chair virtual meeting of Congress Lok Sabha MPs on Sunday

Ahead of the Parliament's Monsoon session, interim President will be chairing a meeting with the party's Lok Sabha Members of Parliament (MPs) on Sunday.

The meeting will be held through video conference mode, informed party officials.

The Sixth Session of the 17th Lok Sabha will commence on July 19.

The Government is expected to take up 15 bills in the upcoming Monsoon Session of the Parliament.

"The Government is expected to take up 15 bills including the DNA Technology Bill, Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens, Assisted Reproductive Technology Bill, Tribunal Reforms Bill and Factoring Regulation Amendment Bill among others in upcoming Monsoon Session of the Parliament," said sources.

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament will continue till August 13. The two Houses will meet daily from 11 am to 6 pm with a one-hour lunch break.

