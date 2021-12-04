Navy played stellar role in coping with Covid crises: President Kovind

-
ALSO READ
President Ram Nath Kovind undergoes cataract surgery at Army hospital
President Ram Nath Kovind turns 76; vice-president, PM greet him
We are proud of you all: President Kovind to Indian women's hockey team
President Kovind appoints new Governors for 8 states in major rejig
Amid Covid, you gave the country a reason to celebrate: Kovind to athletes
-
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said that besides safeguarding the country's maritime security and protecting its interests in the sea, the navy also played a stellar role in managing the Covid-related crises.
"Indians remain grateful for your service," the president said, greeting all Navy personnel, veterans and their families on the Navy Day.
The Navy Day is celebrated on December 4 every year to commemorate the force's attack on the Karachi harbour during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.
"On Navy Day, greetings to all Navy personnel, veterans and their families. Besides safeguarding maritime security and protecting our interests in the sea, our Navy also played a stellar role in coping with the COVID-19 related crises. Indians remain grateful for your service," Kovind tweeted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU