Nawab Malik money laundering case: ED submits 5,000-page chargesheet

-
ALSO READ
SC agrees to list for hearing Nawab Malik's plea seeking release
ED seeks 14-day custody of NCP leader Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Money laundering case: Nawab Malik's ED custody extended till Mar 7
MVA allies throw weight behind Nawab Malik over his questioning by ED
Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik admitted to JJ hospital in Mumbai
-
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday submitted a charge-sheet in a court here against Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in an alleged money laundering case linked to fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, nearly two months after arresting him in the matter.
Malik (62), a senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, was arrested by the ED on February 23 in the case, and is currently in jail under judicial custody.
The over-5,000-page charge-sheet was submitted in the court's registry, ED lawyers said. The special court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases will take cognizance of the charge-sheet after verification of the documents, they said.
The ED's case is based on an FIR filed recently by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Ibrahim, a designated global terrorist and key 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts accused, and his aides under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
Earlier, during remand hearings, the central financial investigation agency had told the court Malik was the key conspirator and beneficiary of the "entire charade". In lieu of getting control of illegal occupation of this property, he funded a prominent member of 'D-Gang' (Dawood gang) , the ED had said.
It has claimed that for usurping "this property, members of the D-Gang and Nawab Malik connived together and executed several legal documents to put a facade of genuinity over this criminal act".
During his custodial interrogation, (previously arrested accused) Iqbal Kaskar (brother of Dawood Ibrahim) revealed certain facts about his sister Haseena Parker and her involvement in usurping high-valued properties of innocent citizens in Mumbai by using the clout of D-Gang, it had said.
In course of the investigation, it was revealed one such victim of the D-Gang was one Munira Plumber, the agency had said. Plumber's prime property (having present market value of Rs 300 crore) was usurped by Malik through Solidus Investments, a company owned by the minister's family, with active connivance of members of the D-Gang, including Haseena Parkar, the ED had told the court.
Plumber, in her statement to the ED, has said she had not sold this property to Malik, the agency said.
It is also apparent that Malik is guilty of the offence of money laundering as defined under provisions of the PMLA, the probe agency has said.
Malik, who has denied all charges levelled against him, has moved the Supreme Court against an order of the Bombay High Court which had rejected his interim application seeking immediate release from jail.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU