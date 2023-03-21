India will continue to face terrorism, security forces united: Army Chief

Army chief Gen Manoj Pande on Tuesday said will continue to face and internal challenges in the future and the forces of the country will "unitedly" tackle them.

He was speaking after inaugurating the All Police Commando Competition organised by the federal contingency force Guard (NSG) at its garrison in Manesar here.

Gen Pande said the new-age technology has enabled the enemy to perpetrate its activities using drones, internet, cyberspace and social media.

You all know that and internal security situation is affecting our country in different ways. We are facing these challenges unitedly. Due to this, the (security) situation is improving in various states.

These challenges will continue in the future too. Some of these challenges will be there for a long time, some will be present indirectly while some will remain secretly", he said.

Gen Pande said the "possibility" of terrorist attacks taking place in the country cannot be ignored as he praised intelligence and security forces for foiling and thwarting a number of such designs and networks.

He praised the NSG, a federal counter-terrorist force, for developing special skills in bomb detection and disposal, sniping, countering drones as well as effectively coordinating with other security agencies.

A total of 24 teams from various Central Armed Police Forces and state police organisations are participating in the competition that ends on March 31.

