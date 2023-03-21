JUST IN
Delhi Budget approved by MHA, approval conveyed to Kejriwal govt: Report
Business Standard

India will continue to face terrorism, security forces united: Army Chief

Gen Pande said the new-age technology has enabled the enemy to perpetrate its activities using drones, internet, cyberspace and social media

Topics
India | Terrorism | Manoj Pande (lieutenant general)

Press Trust of India  |  Gurugram 

Lt Gen Manoj Pande
Lt Gen Manoj Pande

Army chief Gen Manoj Pande on Tuesday said India will continue to face terrorism and internal security challenges in the future and the security forces of the country will "unitedly" tackle them.

He was speaking after inaugurating the All India Police Commando Competition organised by the federal contingency force National Security Guard (NSG) at its garrison in Manesar here.

Gen Pande said the new-age technology has enabled the enemy to perpetrate its activities using drones, internet, cyberspace and social media.

You all know that terrorism and internal security situation is affecting our country in different ways. We are facing these challenges unitedly. Due to this, the (security) situation is improving in various states.

These challenges will continue in the future too. Some of these challenges will be there for a long time, some will be present indirectly while some will remain secretly", he said.

Gen Pande said the "possibility" of terrorist attacks taking place in the country cannot be ignored as he praised intelligence and security forces for foiling and thwarting a number of such designs and networks.

He praised the NSG, a federal counter-terrorist force, for developing special skills in bomb detection and disposal, sniping, countering drones as well as effectively coordinating with other security agencies.

A total of 24 teams from various Central Armed Police Forces and state police organisations are participating in the competition that ends on March 31.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 14:48 IST

