Won't let anyone disturb peace in Punjab: CM Mann on Amritpal crackdown

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Tuesday said his government will take strict action against anyone who tries to disturb the state's peace and harmony, days after the police crackdown against radical preacher Amritpal Singh.
Police on Saturday launched a major crackdown against Singh and members of his outfit 'Waris Punjab De'. The preacher, however, gave the police a slip and escaped their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in Jalandhar district.
In his first reaction to the police action, Mann said he received several calls from people praising his government.
"People are telling me, you have done a good job. There should be peace and harmony in Punjab. In this matter, we will support you," Mann said in a video message.
Mann said Punjab's peace, harmony, and the country's progress were his top priorities.
We will not spare any force working against the country, the CM said, adding people have given a responsibility to the AAP by giving it a huge mandate in the elections.
I thank 3 crore Punjabis for their cooperation in this operation (against Singh and 'Waris Punjab De'). There was not a single report of any untoward incident from the state. It has boosted my confidence that people want peace and progress," said Mann.
He asserted that under the leadership of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party AAP is a "100 per cent secular party".
We never play politics in the name of religion, caste and hatred, he added.
First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 14:19 IST
