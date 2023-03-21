NSA invoked against Amritpal Singh, Punjab govt tells high court: Lawyer

on Tuesday informed the Punjab and Haryana that the stringent Security Act has been invoked against radical preacher Amritpal Singh, claimed a lawyer.

During a hearing on the habeas corpus petition seeking the preacher's production in court, Justice N S Shekhawat also pulled up the state government over Amritpal Singh giving police the slip on Saturday and called it an intelligence failure.

The petition was filed by advocate Iman Singh Khara, seeking the release of Amritpal Singh from alleged police custody. Khara is the legal advisor of Amritpal Singh and his outfit 'Waris Punjab De.'



The Punjab Police say the Khalistan sympathiser is still on the run after escaping their dragnet.

During Tuesday's proceedings in the high court, Amritpal Singh's father Tarsem Singh was also present.

Khara claimed that Amritpal Singh was illegally and forcibly detained by police from the Shahkot area of Jalandhar.

Speaking to reporters after the court hearing, Khara said Punjab Advocate General Vinod Ghai filed its record pertaining to Amritpal Singh in the .

Khara said Ghai told the court that five to six FIRs have been registered in the matter. The petitioner further said that the AG told the court that has been invoked against Amritpal Singh.

The step was taken after the senior superintendent of police Amritsar recommended it to the district magistrate. However, according to the reply filed by the state, Amritpal Singh has not been detained by police, said Khara.

After filing the petition, the issued a notice of motion to the state government for March 21.

Police on Saturday had launched a major crackdown against Amritpal Singh and members of 'Waris Punjab De.'



The elusive preacher himself, however, gave the police a slip and escaped their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in Jalandhar district.

