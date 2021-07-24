NDRF carries rescue, relief operations in flood-affected Maha's Chiplun

Following heavy rainfall, a Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team carried out rescue and relief operations in the flood-affected lower Chiplun area in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district on Saturday.

As per the official figures, at least 129 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra over the last two days as the state continues to receive heavy downpours.

The Regional Meteorological Centre of Mumbai has issued a port warning for Maharashtra-Goa port. "Due to active monsoon conditions, Squally weather with wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph likely to prevail along and off Maharashtra-Goa coast. Keep Hoisted signal number LC-III RPT LC-III at all ports from Dahanu to Marmugao along and off Maharashtra-Goa coast," they stated.

The Indian Army has also mobilised teams to Maharashtra, which have been hit by torrential rainfall that triggered landslides and flooding in several districts of the state.

The Army under 'Operation Varsha' has mobilised columns in action for relief in the state. A total of 15 relief and rescue teams comprising troops from Aundh Military Station and Bombay Engineer Group based at Pune have been deployed overnight in affected areas of Ratnagiri, Kolhapur and Sangli districts of the state.

The Army said based on the request by the civil administration it has mobilised relief and rescue teams to assist the local administration in flood-affected areas- in the districts of Ratnagiri, Raigad, Pune, Satara and Kolhapur and Sangli.

The Western Naval Command of the Indian Navy based on requests received for assistance from civil authorities has deployed a total of seven Naval Rescue Teams (FRT) from Mumbai to Ratnagiri and Raigad districts.

Also, Maharashtra Coast Guard has pressed two disaster relief teams (DRTs), one each Mahad and Chiplun, besides pressing a helicopter into rescue operations. "These teams are working in tandem with the local administration and have rescued 52 people so far and shifted them to safe locations," the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard has extended the facility of its airbase at Ratnagiri to Indian Navy and Indian Air Force aircraft to operate from this base for rescue and relief operations in Maharashtra.Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced ex-gratia of 5 lakh each for the kin of those who lost their lives in the landslides caused by torrential rainfall in various parts of the state.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the state will also incur the costs of treatment for those injured. "CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has announced Rs 5 lakh each for the kin of those who lost their lives in the landslides caused by torrential rainfall. The state will also incur the costs of treatment for those injured," CMO wrote in a tweet.

Earlier on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted intense to very intense rain in Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, and Raigad districts.

Navi Mumbai and Thane have been put on Orange alert, while Mumbai is on Yellow alert.

