Rains lash Andhra as cyclone 'Asani' nears; flight operations suspended

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: Ukraine's prez says he will not accept Russian ultimatums to end war
Cyclone Asani intensifies in Bay of Bengal, unlikely to make landfall
Cyclone Asani: Mamata Banerjee reschedules her programme in 2 districts
Asani expected to move northwest till May 10; rain likely in coastal Odisha
Cyclone Asani impact: All flights cancelled at Andhra's Vizag airport
-
Rains accompanied by gusty winds started lashing many parts of the coastal Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday as the severe cyclonic storm 'Asani' in Bay of Bengal moved closer to the coast.
Several areas in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, West Godavari, Krishna, Bapatla, Guntur, Nellore and Tirupati districts were experiencing light to moderate rains under the impact of severe cyclonic storm.
Coastal city of Visakhapatnam was receiving heavy spells of rain with gusty winds, throwing the normal life out of gear and disrupting vehicular traffic.
Authorities have suspended all flight operations at Visakhapatnam Airport as a precautionary measure.
Temple town of Tirupati also received heavy rains under the impact of the cyclone, providing relief to people from intense heat wave conditions.
According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), 'Asani' lay centered over west central Bay of Bengal, about 260 km southeast of Kakinada and 300 km south of Visakhapatnam.
It is very likely to recurve north-north eastwards and move towards Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts. It is likely to weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours, the IMD said.
Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were put on standby for rescue and relief operations in coastal Andhra Pradesh.
Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has asked people to remain alert in view of the forecast of heavy rains in coastal Andhra from Tuesday evening. Gusty winds with speed of 40-60 kmph are likely along the coast.
State Disaster Management Authority has advised people of north coastal Andhra to be on high alert. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till Thursday.
The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall at a few places, heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over coastal Odisha from Tuesday evening.
Light to moderate rainfall at a few places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal areas of north Andhra Pradesh and heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal Odisha and adjoining coastal West Bengal on Wednesday.
Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely along and off north Andhra Pradesh coast on Tuesday and Wednesday.
--IANS
ms/svn/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU