Nearly 150,000 candidates to appear for constable recruitment exam

Nearly 150,000 candidates will appear in the in two days in Rajasthan, which began amid tight security arrangements today.

The exam is taking place in four shifts, two shifts on Saturday and as many on Sunday, during which mobile Internet services will be blocked.

Nearly 150,000 candidates have applied for the exam, for which as many as 664 exam centres, including 209 in Jaipur district, have been set up and tight security arrangements have been made, Inspector General recruitment Prashakha Mathur said today.

It is for the second time the police department is holding this exam.

Online exam for recruiting constables was held in different shifts in March this year, but it was cancelled after special operation group of the state police busted a gang involved in facilitating candidates in cheating in a high-tech manner.

The exam is offline and (OMR) based this time and arrangements for frisking each candidate, their biometric attendance have been made.

The candidates have been instructed to be in a specific dress code, police said.

Mobile Internet services have been suspended during the exam shifts to prevent any possibility of cheating through any device, they said.

It is for the first time that mobile Internet has been suspended in the entire state, police said.

The exam is being held for 13,143 posts.