Nearly one-fourth US population fully vaccinated against Covid-19

About one-fourth of the population in the United States has been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the latest data provided by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
According to the dashboard by the CDC, 264,499,715 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been delivered of which 205,871,913 doses have been administered till Saturday (local time).
The dashboard further stated that as many as 129,494,179 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine while 82,471,151 people have been fully vaccinated. The data further revealed that 39 per cent of the US population has received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine whereas 24.8% of the US population has been totally vaccinated.
CNN reported that more than 202 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine has been administered in the United States, according to data published Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
About 185 million of those doses have been reported administered since President Joe Biden took office, with a goal to reach 200 million doses administered under his administration by his 100th day in office. To reach that goal, the total doses administered would be about 218 million doses since vaccinations began.
As per the latest data by Johns Hopkins University, the US continues to be the worst-affected country by the coronavirus pandemic recording over 31 million COVID-19 cases and over 5,60,000 deaths from the deadly pathogen.
