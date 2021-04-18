800 Remdesivir injections stolen from Bhopal's Hamidia Hospital, case filed

-
Around 800 Remdesivir injections were allegedly stolen from Hamidia Hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, a case has been registered by the police.
"17 boxes of Remdesivir have been stolen. Each box contains 48 injections and only a few of the boxes were opened," said Assistant Superintendent of Police Ramsnehi Mishra on Saturday.
A case has been registered in the matter. Further investigation is underway.
Remdesivir is considered a key anti-viral drug in the fight against COVID-19. Several states across the country have asked for more supplies amid the record surge in COVID-19 infections.
Madhya Pradesh recorded 63,889 active cases in the last 24 hours on Sunday, as per the Union Health Ministry.
