Need for behavioural changes to ensure utilisation of resources: Kant

India's G-20 sherpa on Wednesday said there is an "urgency of bringing in behavioural changes" at individual and community levels to avoid "destructive consumption" and ensure "mindful utilisation of resources".

"...we wish to highlight the urgency of bringing in behavioral change in both individual and community so that there is a paradigm shift from mindless and destructive consumption to mindful and deliberate utilisation of resources," Kant said.

Speaking at the launch meeting of energy transitions and climate finance taskforce organised by Gateway House virtually, Kant said the theme of reducing mindless consumption is also a G-20 priority.

He said chasing the net zero goal is net positive for India, pointing out that the country's growth has the potential to catalyse global economic resurgence.

"...any achievement by India will have a multiplier impact in the achievement of UN SDGs (United Nations Sustainable Development Goals). India's G-20 presidency is an opportune moment to act as a bridge between the developed and emerging economies, particularly in the energy sector," the former bureaucrat said.

He said decarbonising economies is the need of the hour and requires cohesive action and transforming large parts of the economy, and pointed out that action is needed beyond electricity, which accounts for only a fifth of the energy usage.

As India sets its sight on becoming energy independent by 2047 and achieving net zero by 2070, "we recognise the critical role of green hydrogen", he said, adding that the country has the potential to be the largest manufacturer and exporter of green hydrogen and electrolysers in the world.

India can save 10 giga tonnes of carbon dioxide, 500 kilo tonnes of particulate material and 15 million tonnes of nitrogen oxide in the freight and logistics sector by increasing the share of rail transport, optimising truck use and promoting use of fuel efficient vehicles and alternate fuels, he said.

