JUST IN
Nobody taking action against hate speeches despite our orders, laments SC
Law ministry allows CCI to clear pending mergers without full quorum
A total of 229 antiquities retrieved from foreign nations since 2014: Govt
296 families from subsidence-hit Joshimath shifted to safer places: Govt
AgustaWestland scam: SC to hear bail pleas of Christian Michel James on Tue
Centre spent Rs 27,000 lakh on conservation, preservation of cultural sites
PM Modi undertook 21 trips abroad since 2019, over Rs 22.76 cr spent: Govt
Airlines faced 546 technical snags during aircraft operations in 2022: Govt
60 mn-years-old rare rocks for Lord Ram idol reach Ayodhya from Nepal
1,700 applications received from students for DU's fee waiver scheme
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Nobody taking action against hate speeches despite our orders, laments SC
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Need stringent law to curb unlawful Internet behaviour, cyber crime: NHRC

Cyber security is the key to fight cyber crime and preservation of human rights. Global studies indicate India is third in cyber threats and second in targeted attacks

Topics
NHRC | Internet | cyber crime

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) chairperson Justice (Retd) Arun Kumar Mishra on Thursday called for a stringent law to deal with "unlawful Internet behaviour and cyber crimes."

He was speaking after the inauguration of the 25th All India Forensic Science Conference at the National Forensic Sciences University in Gandhinagar. "It is necessary to promote cyber ethics. And there should be stringent legislation by the government to penalise and punish unlawful Internet behaviour and cyber crimes," the former Supreme Court judge said. Many countries have amended their laws "specifically to deal with cyber crimes along with the advent of newer kinds of crimes," he said. Freedom of expression applicable for "social media and cyber space" is not "larger" than what is granted to individuals or the media, Mishra said. "Freedom of expression under Article 19 of the Constitution given to the media or individuals is the same as that given to the social media or the cyberspace, it is not larger than that...So there should be stringent legislation to deal with cyber crime. We need to deal with misuse very sternly," he said. Cyberspace was being used for infringing civil and human rights and violating individual privacy, the former judge added. "Cyber space is causing breach of privacy of online personalities and infringing the right to live with dignity. Cyber security is the key to fight cyber crime and preservation of human rights. Global studies indicate India is third in cyber threats and second in targeted attacks," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on NHRC

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 21:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU