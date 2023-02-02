JUST IN
1,700 applications received from students for DU's fee waiver scheme
39 hydro projects under implementation; 9 stalled: Power ministry
8 accidents involving planes of flying training org occurred in 2022: Govt
Odisha assembly's Budget session to be held from February 21 to April 6
Application for visa renewal can be submitted through dropbox: US Embassy
SC declines plea to bar candidates from contesting from more than one seat
Each artist on R-Day parade's UK tableau to be awarded Rs 50,000: CM Dhami
Prospects of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees vey low: Report
Prez Murmu to undertake 2-day visit to Odisha on Feb 10, to attend event
New Vande Bharat train to reach Mumbai by Friday, another on Feb 6
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
39 hydro projects under implementation; 9 stalled: Power ministry
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

1,700 applications received from students for DU's fee waiver scheme

Around 1,700 applications have been received for the Delhi University's fee waiver scheme for students from an economically weak background, an official said on Thursday.

Topics
Delhi University | EWS quota | economically weaker section

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi University
Delhi University

Around 1,700 applications have been received for the Delhi University's fee waiver scheme for students from an economically weak background, an official said on Thursday.

The university will examine the applications and release the final list of the students who will become beneficiaries of the Financial Support Scheme (FSS), the official said.

January 31 was the last date for applying for the scheme.

"We have received around 1,700 applications for the fee waiver scheme so far. The university through this scheme will extend the benefits of equity, access and quality with excellence, both in letter and spirit, to the financially weak students," the official told PTI.

In keeping with the spirit of the government's "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas" motto, the DU had announced the scheme in November last year.

The waiver includes all components of the fees paid by the students except the examination fee and the hostel fee.

Students from an economically weak background can get up to a 100 per cent fee waiver, depending on their family income. A full-time bona fide student studying in the university is eligible to apply for it.

"A student with a family income of less than Rs 4 lakh (annually) will be eligible for up to 100 per cent fee waiver, while students with a family income of Rs 4 lakh to 8 lakhs can apply for a 50 per cent waiver," the official said.

Based on their family income, a list will be prepared to see who all are eligible, the official said.

"It will be seen whether the students are eligible for full waiver or half. In case of confusion, we might call the students for an interview," the official said.

Students with ER (essential repeat) and arrears of previous examination papers are not eligible to apply, according to the official.

The DU had asked students applying for the scheme to submit an annual family income certificate for the last financial year issued by the tehsildar or equivalent competent authority, copies of income tax returns of parents, wherever applicable, and copies of fee receipts.

A copy of a bank passbook showing the student's name, account number, the IFSC code of the bank and a photograph pasted at the appropriate place were also sought.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi University

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 16:05 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU