Tripura reports 559 new coronavirus cases, five additional deaths

At least 559 more people tested



positive for COVID-19 in on Friday, pushing the tally in the state to 17,833, a health official said.

The death toll rose to 172 after five more patients succumbed to the infection, he said.

West district, under which Agartala falls, has accounted for 91 of the 172 COVID-19 deaths.

The state now has 7,384 active cases, while 10,255 people have recovered from the disease. Twenty-two patients have migrated to other states, the official said.

A total of 3,18,584 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in so far, he added.

