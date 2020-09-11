JUST IN
Rapid antigen tests can be no more than adjunct to RT-PCR: Scientists
Business Standard

Tripura reports 559 new coronavirus cases, five additional deaths

At least 559 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Tripura, pushing the tally in the state to 17,833, a health official said

Press Trust of India  |  Agartala 

Healthcare workers wearing a Personal Protective Equipment(PPE) kit take nasal swab samples

At least 559 more people tested

positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Friday, pushing the tally in the state to 17,833, a health official said.

The death toll rose to 172 after five more patients succumbed to the infection, he said.

West Tripura district, under which Agartala falls, has accounted for 91 of the 172 COVID-19 deaths.

The state now has 7,384 active coronavirus cases, while 10,255 people have recovered from the disease. Twenty-two patients have migrated to other states, the official said.

A total of 3,18,584 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Tripura so far, he added.

First Published: Fri, September 11 2020. 18:02 IST

