Tripura reports 559 new coronavirus cases, five additional deaths

-
ALSO READ
Tripura reports 399 new coronavirus cases, five additional fatalities
Tripura reports 535 new coronavirus cases, 6 additional fatalities
Maharashtra: Nanded records 408 new Covid-19 cases; tally nears 10,000
Tripura coronavirus update: State reports death, 141 more positive cases
As many as 190 fresh Covid-19 cases push Tripura's tally to 7,853
-
At least 559 more people tested
positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Friday, pushing the tally in the state to 17,833, a health official said.
The death toll rose to 172 after five more patients succumbed to the infection, he said.
West Tripura district, under which Agartala falls, has accounted for 91 of the 172 COVID-19 deaths.
The state now has 7,384 active coronavirus cases, while 10,255 people have recovered from the disease. Twenty-two patients have migrated to other states, the official said.
A total of 3,18,584 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Tripura so far, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU