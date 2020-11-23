New coronavirus cases stay below 50,000 in India for 16th day straight

-
ALSO READ
India's Covid tally near 87 lakh with 47,905 new cases in last 24 hours
Coronavirus cases in India breach 150,000-mark; toll reaches 4,337
India sees spike of 19,459 coronavirus cases, tally reaches 548,318
India crosses 2.5 mn Covid-19 cases, records highest single-day recoveries
India records nearly 20k Covid cases for 2nd straight day; tally at 548,318
-
With 44,059 new cases of Covid-19 infections, India's tally mounted to 91,39,865 on Monday.
According to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 511 new deaths occurred in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 1,33,738.
The total active cases stood at 4,43,486. Total recoveries were at 85,62,641 as 41,024 were discharged from hospitals and care centres in last 24 hrs.
The last time the daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.
While the recovery rate stands at 93.86 per cent, the fatality rate is at 1.46 per cent, the Ministry data revealed.
Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state with 82,521 active cases and 46,623 deaths so far. The recoveries in the state stand at 16,51,064.
Next comes Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka with highest number of cases.
The national capital is also witnessing a surge since past weeks. On Sunday, it recorded 6,746 new cases and 121 deaths.
According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research, 8,49,596 samples were tested on Sunday while 13,25,82,730 samples have been tested so far.
--IANS
aka/in
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU