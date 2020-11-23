Tsunami warning, night curfew and vaccine hunt: India's Covid fight in pics

JUST IN
Frequent, rapid testing can cripple coronavirus within weeks: Study

The total confirmed case count in India has now crossed 9.1 million. On Sunday, India reported 44,404 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 9,140,312

BS Web Team & Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Health workers collecting swab samples for Covid-19 testing at India Gate in New Delhi on Sunday

Delhi recorded 6,746 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday and a positivity rate of 12.29 per cent while 121 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 8,391, authorities said. The total number of cases has climbed to 529,863.

A massive crowd of people shopping and violating social distance norms at Sunday market in Jalandhar

The total confirmed case count in India has now crossed 9.1 million. On Sunday, India reported 44,404 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 9,140,312. The country's death toll has mounted to 133,773. At 1,780,208, Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases, followed by Karnataka 873,046, Andhra Pradesh 862,000, Tamil Nadu 769,000 and Kerala 562,735.

Covid-19 second wave may be a tsunami, warns Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday urged the people of the state not to lower their guard against Covid-19 and follow the safety protocols strictly in order to avoid imposition of another lockdown. He said that although he has been advised to impose a night curfew, he does not believe that anything can be achieved by imposing such restrictions.

Candidates appear in Staff Selection Commission (SSC) exam with Covid-19 precautions in Prayagraj

The universities and degree colleges across Uttar Pradesh are reopening from Monday. The educational institutions will reopen with only 50 per cent attendance and students, on a roster basis, can attend the class in any enclosed area. A maximum of 200 students can attend the class at any given time.

Commuters waiting for transport at Kalupur Railway station after authorities imposed a 60 hours curfew in the state due to a rise in Covid-19 cases, in Ahmedabad

Rising Covid-19 cases caused by uninhibited shopping spree during the recently concluded Diwali festival by citizens has forced Gujarat government to impose curfew from Friday 9 pm till Monday 6 am in Ahmedabad. However, according to industry representatives, festive hangover coupled with the curfew being imposed during the weekend, there has not been much impact on the operations of units.

Rajasthan imposes night curfew in eight districts; increases no-mask fine

Amid spiralling Covid-19 cases, the Rajasthan cabinet on Saturday decided to impose night curfew in 8 districts (Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar and Bhilwara) and increased the fine amount on not wearing a face mask from Rs 200 to Rs 500, an official release said. Those venturing out to attend marriages, purchase essentials, train, bus and air travellers, and people related to essential services will be exempted, it said.

If all goes well, India may get its first vaccine for Covid-19 around February 2021

According to sources, the country’s drug regulator is likely to issue an emergency use authorisation (EUA) to at least one vaccine candidate by the end of January. This would be procured by the government to vaccinate those on the priority list, that is, frontline health workers and the vulnerable population.


First Published: Mon, November 23 2020. 11:09 IST

