Odisha Guv Ganeshi Lal's wife dies of post coronavirus complications

Sushila Devi, the First Lady of the State and wife of Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, has passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.
She was undergoing treatment at the SUM Ultimate hospital due to post Covid-19 complications and died on Sunday night.
"With profound grief and heavy heart, we inform that the First Lady of the State Smt Sushila Devi passed away yesterday night. Let us pray for the departed holy soul. Om Shanti!," the Governor's office tweeted.
Governor Lal, his wife and four others of the family had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month.
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Busan Harichandan, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Odisha Pradesh Congress committee president Niranjan Patnaik, and several other leaders expressed grief at the passing away of Sushila Devi.
Chief Minister described her as a very warm and pious person.
He conveyed his deep sympathy to Governor Ganeshi Lal and other members of the bereaved family.
"Andhra Pradesh Governor Sri Biswabhusan Harichandan expressed profound grief & sadness at sudden passing away of First Lady of Odisha, Smt. Susheela Devi, wife of Odisha Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal," the AP Governor's office tweeted.
He said that she was a warm and kind person and actively participated in several programmes for the welfare of the poor and needy.
--IANS
cd/in
