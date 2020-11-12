India's Covid tally near 87 lakh with 47,905 new cases in last 24 hours

-
-
With 47,905 new coronavirus infections and 550 deaths in the past 24 hours, India's overall tally stood at 86,83,916 on Thursday as the fatality toll touched 1,28,121, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.
Currently, there are 4,89,294 active cases, whereas 80,66,501 patients have been cured and discharged so far.
The recovery rate stands at 92.79 per cent, and the fatality rate is 1.48 per cent, the Ministry said.
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) conducted 11,93,358 sample tests on Wednesday, taking the total tested samples to 12,19,62,509.
Though Maharashtra continued to be the worst-hit state with 17,31,833 cases till date. There are 88,070 active cases and 45,560 Covid-19 deaths.
On Wednesday, Covid-19 figures shattered all records in Delhi as it reported a whopping 8,593 new cases, the highest in a day so far, and an all-time high positivity rate of 13.40 per cent, while 85 persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.
The other worst hit are Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh.
The overall global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 5,20,48,827 mark, while deaths have surged to 12,82,796, according to Johns Hopkins University.
