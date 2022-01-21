New development guidelines to transform rural India: Giriraj Singh

The newly introduced Rural Area Development Plan Formulation and Implementation (RADPFI) guidelines will transform rural India and ensure its empowerment to promote rural prosperity, Minister of and Panchayati Raj exhorted on Thursday.

"All Panchayati Raj Institutions should have a vision for respective Panchayat for the next twenty-five years till India's centenary of Independence in 2047; should embark on formulating a master plan for all-round development and should take all possible efforts to boost local infrastructure, other developmental requirements, employment opportunities and resource base of Panchayats," he said while releasing the guideline.

"Along with Vision 2047, we also must achieve the Sustainable Development Goals set up by the United Nations and intended to be achieved by the year 2030," he said, adding that the Prime Minister has called for laying the groundwork for new resolutions in the perspective of Panchayats and move forward with new resolutions in a coordinated and holistic manner.

The minister said that there is a greater need of "change in approach" and "change in mindset" when we deliberate in totality towards proposing a strategy and plan for the development of Panchayats.

He urged the states/UTs to take everyone on board and to organise seminars to familiarise all the concerned officers of the Central and state governments, elected representatives and functionaries of Panchayati Raj Institutions and other stakeholders so that RADPFI Guidelines are adopted and implemented in right spirit.

The minister said that the revised RADPFI guidelines would serve as the basis for rural transformation and enable effective Land use planning in rural areas.

He also added that the release of RADPFI guidelines would supplement the efforts of the Centre such as the SVAMITVA scheme of Ministry of Panchayati Raj and RURBAN Mission of Ministry of and facilitate better utilisation of Geospatial information.

