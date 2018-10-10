New Farakka Express derails near Rae Bareli in UP, 7 dead, 9 injured

Five coaches, engine of the New Delhi bound New Farakka Express derailed near Rae Bareli
At least seven people were killed and nine people were seriously injured as five coaches and the engine of the New Delhi bound New Farakka Express derailed near Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday morning. The accident took place in the Harchandpur area of Rae Bareli district at 6.10 am.
About 30-35 people received minor injuries in the accident
Around 30-35 people received minor injuries. Among the injured, there were ten women and six minors. Four of the seriously injured are being treated at the Trauma Centre of Lucknow's King George Medical University and two at the city's Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences. The other injured were taken to Rae Bareli, about 80 km from the state capital Lucknow.
An NDRF team arrived at the site of the accident
Food arrangements were made for passengers, who were evacuated by buses to Lucknow to facilitate their onward journey. A special train, which was arranged for the stranded passengers, left Lucknow for New Delhi at 2 pm. An NDRF team, comprising 40 personnel, and senior officials from the state and the railways, reached the site of the accident. The reason for derailment will be known only after an Anti-Terrorism Squad is sent for an on-the-spot probe.
Compensation was announced for kin of the dead and the injured
Railways Minister Piyush Goyal announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the dead, Rs 1 lakh for the injured and Rs 50,000 for those with minor injuries. The minister has ordered an enquiry to be conducted by the Commission of Railway Safety, Northern Circle. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those seriously injured.
