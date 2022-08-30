JUST IN
Business Standard

New pricing model aiming to prune jet fuel cost by 15% likely in two months

OMCs to shift to single uniform system instead of the prevailing dual pricing mechanism for domestic and overseas airlines

Topics
Jet Fuel | ATF price | oil marketing companies

Shine Jacob & Aneesh Phadnis  |  Chennai/Mumbai 

ATF, Jet fuel prices
Photo: Shutterstock

A new pricing mechanism for aviation turbine fuel (ATF) that aims to reduce domestic jet fuel cost by at least 15 per cent is likely to be implemented within the next two months, industry executives said.

First Published: Tue, August 30 2022. 20:16 IST

