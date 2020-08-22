South Korea mulls nationwide restrictions to cope with Covid-19 resurgence

is considering national restrictions to cope with a resurgence of infections that has seen nine straight days of triple-digit increases in newly confirmed cases.

The 332 new cases reported Saturday was the second consecutive day surpassing 300.

At a briefing, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said the government is considering expanding to the whole country shutdown measures that have been implemented in the greater Seoul region, which is where the resurgence began.

Churches were shut in the capital this week, and social distancing restrictions have been toughened. Nightclubs, karaoke bars, buffet restaurants and computer gaming cafes in the Seoul area have also closed, and spectators are again banned from baseball and soccer games.

